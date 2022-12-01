HIGH POINT — Two out-of-state commercial real estate investment firms have added a north High Point industrial site to their portfolios.
CoreOne Industrial LLC of Norwalk, Connecticut, and Midloch Investment Partners of Chicago last week acquired a 62,472-square-foot warehouse at 4321 Piedmont Parkway for $4.72 million, according to property deeds.
The purchase, which includes an adjoining vacant parcel, totals 8.12 acres at the corner of Piedmont Parkway and Tarrant Road in the Piedmont Centre business park.
The seller was American Valve, a manufacturer of plumbing products that previously occupied the building.
The new owners announced that the property has been leased to another tenant they declined to name.
“We are excited to purchase our fourth building within a year in the Triad region,” Joe Burton, president of CoreOne, said in a news release. “It is a great testament to my team for being able to identify a value-add opportunity and to be able to lease it up while under contract. CoreOne believes in expanding throughout the Carolinas as we continue to search for more assets to add to our portfolio.”
The company has bought three other industrial warehouses in Greensboro since November 2021.
