Public schools in North Carolina could begin testing taps and drinking water fountains for lead concentrations early next year, using funds included in the recently signed state budget.
The budget allocates $32.8 million from the American Rescue Act to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to work with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction to set up a lead testing program for every tap and water fountain in schools across the state. That money also will be used to fix taps with levels of lead North Carolina considers dangerous for children.
"We've never had money to fix the problem before," said Ed Norman, head of Children's Environmental Health at the DHHS. "So the mitigation funds that are in the special provision, that's just remarkable."
Lead can leach from corroding pipes and faucets into water. There is no safe level of lead, and exposure is particularly dangerous for children, in whom the Environmental Protection Agency says it can slow growth, lower IQ and cause behavioral problems.
The testing effort will be modeled on Clean Water for Carolina Kids, a partnership between RTI International, DHHS and DPI that has tested for lead in drinking water at North Carolina child care centers. Of 4,032 facilities the Clean Water partnership has sampled so far, 499 — or 12.4% — had lead concentrations above North Carolina's health hazard level of 10 parts per billion. That means one out of every eight child care facilities in North Carolina has at least one tap or drinking water fountain with levels of lead above the state's lead poisoning hazard level.
Keeping lead out of drinking water often involves small-scale efforts, said Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, an RTI senior environmental health scientist and director of Clean Water for Carolina Kids.
"In a lot of places in North Carolina, the actual mitigation is like faucet fixture replacements, things that are no-cost and low-cost to do. Another thing is putting in a fixture that's certified to remove lead and maintaining that," Redmon said.
Norman said it is likely that about $25 million of the budgeted funds will be used to replace taps and provide filtration stations, but he expects the mitigation funding will run out before every school with high levels can be addressed.
