HIGH POINT — Local nonprofits are requesting nearly $2 million in funding from the city of High Point this year.
The City Council in the coming weeks will determine which of the 29 applicants will receive grants in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The total amount that’s been requested is $1.99 million.
The council’s policy is to allocate one-third of a penny on the property tax rate for outside agency funding, which comes to $446,401. This amount has been tentatively budgeted, pending final funding decisions.
A total of 18 agencies got city grants last year, and all but one — High Point Rowing — has applied again.
Most have requested increases, including the High Point Arts Council (from $80,000 to $125,000), High Point Discovered (from $15,000 to $43,445), D-Up Basketball Fundamentals ($15,000 to $40,640), Open Door Ministries ($25,000 to $50,000), Theatre Art Galleries ($40,000 to $75,000), YWCA of High Point ($30,000 to $75,000) and Friends of John Coltrane ($10,000 to $25,000).
The largest request is for $1 million from first-time applicant Puzzle Play Inc., which is affiliated with Q’s Corner, a gymnasium and play area designed for children with disabilities and special needs.
According to its application, Puzzle Play is a program of Q’s Corner that organizers are seeking to develop into a separate nonprofit to better serve its students.
“To facilitate this process, we are requesting funding for facilities and other capital purchases, and to prevent the cost of our services from becoming unsustainable for families most in need,” the application states.
Other applicants seeking funding this year are C3—Community Collaboration for Children Inc. ($15,000), A Simple Gesture ($10,000), Hayden‐Harman Foundation ($10,800), the Mind Group ($100,000), Homegrown Heroes Inc. ($48,000), Brothers Organized to Serve Others ($20,000), Commander Peace Academy Inc. ($20,000), The Sister Circle International ($50,000) and Lydia’s House ($18,274).
