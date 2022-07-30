HIGH POINT — High Point-area nonprofits are asking for almost $1 million from the city but would receive less than half of this amount under recommended outside agency funding levels.
Twenty-five nonprofits applied for a total of $980,863 in annual grants, and the City Council Finance Committee recommended awarding a total of $413,500 to 18 agencies.
The recommendations adhere to an existing policy that limits total nonprofit funding to no more than the value of one-third of a penny on High Point’s property tax rate, which is equal to $425,160.
The full council is scheduled to consider the committee’s recommendations on Monday.
The largest request was from the Carl Chavis YMCA for $200,000 to build an indoor track as part of a renovation project, but the committee recommended awarding only $45,000.
That was the only one of the 25 requests that was for a capital project, according to the city. All other requests were for operations, such as funding for staff positions and programming.
Six agencies that requested funding are not recommended for awards: Housing Consultants Group ($30,000), Operational Xcel ($21,600), Tiny House Community Development ($35,388), A Simple Gesture ($30,000), Triad Adult Day Care Center ($19,000) and the Sister Circle International ($20,000).
The committee recommended fully funding the requests of the Greater High Point Food Alliance ($12,000), West End Ministries ($30,000), Macedonia Family Resource Center ($22,000) and Triad Food Pantry ($20,000).
The remaining recommended awards are for less than the applicants requested:
• D-UP Basketball Fundamentals ($40,000 requested, $15,000 recommended)
• Helping Hands High Point ($20,000/$15,000)
• High Point Arts Council ($125,000/$80,000)
• High Point Discovered ($60,875/$15,000)
• High Point LEAP ($25,000/$15,000)
• High Point Rowing ($37,500/$10,000)
• Open Door Ministries ($40,000/$25,000)
• Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club ($32,500/$15,000)
• Theatre Art Galleries ($50,000/$40,000)
• YWCA of High Point ($75,000/$30,000)
• High Point Schools Partnership ($75,000/$30,000)
• Friends of John Coltrane ($15,000/$10,000)
• Piedmont Triad Film Commission ($10,000/$7,000)
