HIGH POINT – A series of financial literacy and coaching classes designed to equip attendees with the tools needed for financial success will be offered starting Feb. 1.
The United Way of Greater High Point in collaboration with Family Service of the Piedmont and Community Resource Network will offer “Smart Money,” in classes that begin Feb. 1 from 10-11 a.m. at the Salvation Army, 301 W. Green Drive.
Finances can be daunting for people who do not understand budgeting, credit and other aspects of their money, which can lead to poor decisions as well as struggles with saving and investing.
The goal of Smart Money is to end that cycle and help people move forward with more confidence, according to Latoya Bullock, vice president of community impact at the local United Way.
“Financial literacy is highly important because it equips us with the skills needed to efficiently manage our income,” Bullock said. “Without a solid foundation in financial literacy our financial decisions are highly unlikely to be successful, which directly impacts the quality of life for generations to come.”
Respondents to the 2020 TIAA Institute-Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center survey answered an average of just 52% of its personal finance questions correctly, Bullock said. Although that’s an improvement from 49% in 2017, the survey showed more work is needed on financial literacy, she said.
“We hope that the program will help those without a financial literacy foundation gain knowledge and enable them to start making their money work for them,” Bullock said.
Wells Fargo awarded UWGHP a $15,000 grant to support the initiative, which allows free attendance. Incentives for attending will also be offered through a grant from The Foundation for a Healthy High Point.
Registration is required because the number of class spots is limited. For more information, visit unitedwayhp.org or call 336-373-8882.
