HIGH POINT — High Point nonprofit leaders said Tuesday that a state grant has facilitated new ways of addressing systemic challenges, such as mental health treatment and homelessness.
Representatives of organizations that are part of the High Point Collaborative gathered at Life on Lexington Church for a status report on the project, which was launched by the Hayden-Harman Foundation a year ago with a $1.4 million state grant.
Foundation Executive Director Patrick Harman said the initiative awarded grants to 27 organizations in amounts ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.
He said the collaborative is meeting its goal of fostering new ways among agencies of working together.
“It’s kind of like the (Greater High Point) Food Alliance, where you’re creating an ecosystem for a lot of grassroots organizations to come together, ” Harman said.
One of the grant recipients, D-UP, which focuses on youth education and fitness, used the funds to increase the availability and accessibility of mental health services for students in its summer camp.
“We now have our own therapist,” said D-UP Executive Director Jakki Davis. “We don’t have to wait for Medicaid. We are able to pay for those services because of the collaborative.”
She said funds from the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation, the High Point Community Foundation and the Foundation for a Healthy High Point also contributed to the treatment strategy.
The Rev. Brad Lilley, president of the High Point Peacemakers, said the organization worked with four other nonprofits to provide tents to people experiencing homelessness.
“Last year, we only had 10 tents to give away. With this grant, we were able to purchase 200 tents and give them away,” he said. “Other organizations that work with the homeless heard what we were doing, and we worked with them to ensure they got into the hands that needed them.”
Gretta Bush, president of the High Point Community Against Violence board of directors, said the collaborative has enabled her organization to expand its focus from ex-offenders transitioning from prison and probation to now working more with their children to try to help them avoid similar pitfalls.
Harman said he’s hopeful the N.C. General Assembly will fund another round of grants for the collaborative this year.
He also brought representatives of local foundations to Tuesday’s gathering to offer advice on further grant funding opportunities.
