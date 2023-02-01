HIGH POINT — Local nonprofit A Simple Gesture set a record for food collections in the greater High Point area in 2022.

“Despite inflation and sky-high gas prices for much of 2022, our generous food donors in the greater High Point area filled their bags with 93,598 pounds of food for families in need,” said Leslie Loyd, president and COO of the Greensboro-based nonprofit. “That’s a 65% increase from last year’s total of 56,623 pounds, and it’s all because our community is filled with people who have such incredibly giving hearts.”

