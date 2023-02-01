HIGH POINT — Local nonprofit A Simple Gesture set a record for food collections in the greater High Point area in 2022.
“Despite inflation and sky-high gas prices for much of 2022, our generous food donors in the greater High Point area filled their bags with 93,598 pounds of food for families in need,” said Leslie Loyd, president and COO of the Greensboro-based nonprofit. “That’s a 65% increase from last year’s total of 56,623 pounds, and it’s all because our community is filled with people who have such incredibly giving hearts.”
The food collected by A Simple Gesture is divided among 14 food pantries serving the High Point area.
“Pantries have seen a huge spike in requests for food,” said High Point Director David Lees. “Some pantries have seen an increase around 25%, and others have seen as much as a 300% increase. Too many High Point residents are struggling to keep food on the table.”
The increase in support for food pantries comes at the right time.
“Inflation has been hard on our community,” Loyd said. “Food prices keep going up, and paychecks just don’t stretch far enough. Families are making difficult decisions between paying for rent, transportation to get to work, child care and food. We want to make sure that families in our area aren’t forced to make the choice to do without food.”
