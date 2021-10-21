HIGH POINT — Visit High Point, High Point Grooming and Northwood Animal Hospital are hosting a Spooktacular Pets of the Triad Costume Contest, which runs on Facebook through midnight on Monday, Oct. 25.
Like last year, the event is being held virtually on Facebook and includes more than dogs, according to Nancy Bowman, director of sales and marketing with Visit High Point.
“There was some interest from the community last year to include cats once the contest had already started, so we made sure to open registration up for pets in general this time,” Bowman said.
All interested parties are invited to message Visit High Point with one photo of their pet in a costume for a chance to win first, second or third place prizes. The winner with the most votes will be announced at noon on Friday, Oct. 29.
Northwood Animal Hospital is donating gift baskets to the top three winners.
High Point Grooming, which opened Oct. 12 at 1620 Eastchester Drive in High Point, is donating free grooming services to the top winners.
Photos with pets visiting a High Point pet-friendly attraction will automatically gain extra votes, with Visit High Point matching vote for vote, Bowman said.
“We know that 46% of pet owners travel with their pets, and this is a great opportunity for us to capture photos of pets enjoying our pet-friendly attractions to utilize in marketing materials,” Bowman said. “Also, by opening the contest up to the Triad region, we hope to encourage more visitation from our neighboring cities.”
The community is invited to vote for their favorite pet by visiting the Visit High Point Facebook page and clicking on the Spooktacular Pets of the Triad Costume Contest Photo Album, which will be pinned at the top of the page through Monday. Participants and voters are encouraged to share the photo album with Facebook friends to engage more votes.
For information contact Kellie Sanders at ksanders@visithighpoint.com or 336-884-5255.
