HIGH POINT – A group is being created to help local nonprofits work together more easily to address common problems faced by the community.
The Hayden-Harman Foundation and N.C. Reps. John Faircloth and Cecil Brockman recently announced the disbursement of $1.4 million that was recently allocated to the foundation in the state budget. The money will be used to start the High Point Collaborative, a venture that will encourage collaboration and synergy among local nonprofits serving the High Point area, Brockman said.
“We have many needs in our city, as well as many groups who are trying to address those needs,” Brockman said. “There is not always cooperation and synergy to address those needs. Also, the resources to address these needs are often scarce and, thus, collaboration is what we need to better serve our community.”
The High Point Collaborative will help ensure the resources make the biggest impact by allowing nonprofits to work together more easily, Faircloth said.
“The last two years have proven that it is time to get creative and find additional ways to support the citizens of High Point,” Faircloth said. “The High Point Collaborative will allow nonprofits to have the unique ability to have access to resources and information otherwise siloed at each individual nonprofit.”
The Hayden-Harman Foundation has a history of supporting nonprofits within the High Point area, helping to provide the resources needed to ensure nonprofits can continue their daily work in the community.
Through the Hayden-Harman Foundation, more than 20 High Point nonprofits have been preapproved to apply for funding as a part of the High Point Collaborative. They include High Point LEAP (or Literacy Empowers All People), Brothers Organized To Serve Others, the Carl Chavis YMCA, D-Up, The Mind Group, Drawers of Hope Resource Center, Triad Live, High Point Community Theatre, Matter of the Heart and Mind, High Point Community Against Violence, High Point Peacemakers, Commander Peace Academy, Helping Hands, Triad Food Pantry, Growing High Point, His Laboring Few Ministries, Triad Health Project, Puzzle Play, Resilience High Point, West End Ministries, The Salvation Army of High Point, C3 – Community Collaboration for Children and the High Point Housing Authority.
