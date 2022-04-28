HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council is now accepting nominations for its annual awards recognizing those who have demonstrated excellence and commitment in supporting the arts in the High Point area.
The awards are for Individual Support of the Arts, Corporate Support of the Arts, and Teacher of the Arts. Nominations may be made by anyone who can substantiate the contributions made to the arts.
It is not required that individual and corporate support be made specifically to the Arts Council but to arts agencies within the community. Strong consideration will be given to those individuals and businesses that support multiple arts organizations or the overall improvement of the cultural life of the community.
Arts teacher nominees may be those who teach or have taught in public or private schools, or as a private teacher, within the High Point area.
The awards will be presented at the Arts Council’s annual Arts Awards Banquet, scheduled for June 16 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.
Nominations can be submitted online at highpointarts.org/who-we-are. The deadline for nominations is May 24.
For further information, contact Debbie Lumpkins, executive director of the Arts Council, at 336-889-2787, Ext. 22, or dlumpkins@highpointarts.org.
