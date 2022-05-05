TRIAD — Local nonprofit organizations are invited to compete for a new award offering a $10,000 prize.
The Caring4Community award will be given by Triad Kids Dental three times annually, a total of $30,000 to three organizations.
To qualify, an organization must be a certified 501(c)(3) serving one of the following counties: Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry, Stokes, Davie or Yadkin.
Organizations can be nominated via an online form at www.triadkidsdental.com/caring4community beginning Monday and continuing through May 18. The official voting period for the top-nominated organizations will begin May 23, with a winner selected on June 17, said Dr. KaSheena Hollis of Triad Kids Dental.
“We decided to create this contest not only to offer financial support, but also to bring more awareness to the organizations that impact our community in a positive way,” Hollis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.