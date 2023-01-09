Slaying of family

Lt. Patrick Welch with the High Point Police Department Violent Crime Unit speaks during a press conference Monday at police headquarters regarding the murder-suicide of three adults and two juveniles that took place Saturday, January 7 at a home in the 2700-block of Mossy Meadow Drive. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Police don't know what drove a 45-year-old man with a history of mental health problems to kill his wife and three children Saturday morning at home before fatally shooting himself.

Little information was released until Monday, when the High Point Police Department said that Robert J. Crayton Jr. shot his wife, Athalia A. Crayton, 46, 18-year-old son Kasin Crayton, 18, and two other children, 16 and 10, whose names were not released. All five lived at the house in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive, in a north High Point neighborhood off Deep River Road.

