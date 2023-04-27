GUILFORD COUNTY — The preliminary investigation of the crash of a small plane that earlier this month near the Guilford-Randolph County line found no clear reason that the plane went down.

The four-page preliminary report that the National Transportation Safety Board released this week said that the single-engine experimental Vans RV-12 gained altitude for about 30 seconds after taking off about 11:30 a.m. on April 11 at Greensboro Executive Airport in Climax, southeast of Greensboro. Video surveillance from the airport showed the plane suddenly stopped climbing and abruptly veered to the left.

