GUILFORD COUNTY — The preliminary investigation of the crash of a small plane that earlier this month near the Guilford-Randolph County line found no clear reason that the plane went down.
The four-page preliminary report that the National Transportation Safety Board released this week said that the single-engine experimental Vans RV-12 gained altitude for about 30 seconds after taking off about 11:30 a.m. on April 11 at Greensboro Executive Airport in Climax, southeast of Greensboro. Video surveillance from the airport showed the plane suddenly stopped climbing and abruptly veered to the left.
After turning left again, the plane flew south directly along the path of U.S. 421 near the treetop level.
A woman who was driving north on U.S. 421 told investigators that the plane entered a sharp turn just before striking the Monnett Road bridge railing.
“She could not recall hearing engine noise, or whether the propeller was turning,” the report said.
The plane hit the ground just past the bridge and caught fire.
Motorists who stopped to help were able to pull James Anthony Foecking, 39, of Randleman, from the plane, but Kurtis Dale Williams, 52, of Kernersville died in the crash. Both men worked as commercial pilots.
All cockpit switches, instrumentation and computer memory devices were destroyed by the fire, the report said.
The engine was found in debris a few feet from the cockpit, but there was no evidence of catastrophic engine failure.
Maintenance records show that the plane was last inspected on Sept. 1, 2022.
Further examination of the wreckage will be done. A final report by NTSB won’t be completed for another 12 to 18 months.
