GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host another series of immunization clinics in High Point for students who are seventh-graders and 12th-graders in the new academic year.

North Carolina law requires all seventh-graders to receive the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccine, known as Tdap, and the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, known as MCV. Twelfth-graders are required to receive the MCV.