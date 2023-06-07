GUILFORD COUNTY — A mandated review of Guilford County appraisals during last year’s county Tax Department reevaluation of county properties and how much they matched actual sales prices means that the next countywide revaluation will take place in 2026 instead of 2027.

County Tax Director Ben Chavis informed the Guilford County Board of Commissioners of the development during a work session Tuesday at a county office in downtown Greensboro. The N.C. Department of Revenue requires a review of counties based on a sample of appraisals and comparison with what ended up being sales prices. If the ratio study results fall out of a set range, then a state law is triggered mandating the next reevaluation take place a year earlier.

