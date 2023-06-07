GUILFORD COUNTY — A mandated review of Guilford County appraisals during last year’s county Tax Department reevaluation of county properties and how much they matched actual sales prices means that the next countywide revaluation will take place in 2026 instead of 2027.
County Tax Director Ben Chavis informed the Guilford County Board of Commissioners of the development during a work session Tuesday at a county office in downtown Greensboro. The N.C. Department of Revenue requires a review of counties based on a sample of appraisals and comparison with what ended up being sales prices. If the ratio study results fall out of a set range, then a state law is triggered mandating the next reevaluation take place a year earlier.
“We are about to step into the fire again,” Chavis told the commissioners as he asked the board for four new appraisal positions costing $428,000.
The commissioners are in the last stages of crafting a 2023-24 fiscal year budget due in place by July 1. Guilford County Manager Michael Halford has proposed an $832 million general fund budget, up from $784 million approved a year ago for the current fiscal year.
Chavis asked the commissioners for the new positions for the upcoming fiscal year.
Last year’s reevaluation of county residential and commercial properties took place as land values increased dramatically and the vast majority of property owners ended up paying more in tax though the property tax rate was left unchanged at 73.05 cents per $100 evaluation.
Chavis told the commissioners that hiring more appraisers would allow the county to more precisely gauge property values. Guilford County has 11 full-time appraisers compared to 44 in Mecklenburg County and 38 in Wake County, the two counties in the state with populations greater than Guilford County.
There were 22 counties statewide that fell outside the range of appraisals compared to actual sale prices as Guilford County did based on the review, Chavis said.
Because of the extensive work needed to perform a reevaluation, Chavis recommended to the commissioners that the process get underway next month to be ready for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
In another matter at the Tuesday work session, the commissioners heard from Guilford County Schools leaders making a pitch to the board to increase county funding.
Last month the Guilford County Board of Education voted unanimously to seek a boost of $101 million from the current fiscal year budget. But the county manager’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget holds the school system at current levels, saying that the increase requested by Guilford County Schools leaders “far exceeds the estimated resources available for the upcoming fiscal year
The commissioners and Guilford County Schools leaders had a civil discussion about the budget. The commissioners, who have the final say on local school system funding, plan to vote on the county budget at their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 15 at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.
During the work session, the commissioners also held discussions with Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers and members of his staff.
@HPEPaul | 336-888-3528 | pjohnson@hpenews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.