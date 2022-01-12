HIGH POINT – A new school planned for immigrant children in High Point will be housed at High Point Central High School, not Andrews High as originally planned, Guilford County Schools officials said.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted 5-3 on Tuesday night to transfer millions of dollars in leftover funds from completed construction and renovation projects to other projects, including nearly $3.6 million for the newcomers school; nearly $1.8 million for roof repair or replacement at several schools, including Florence Elementary School and High Point Central; and $2.2 million toward a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics center on the campus of a planned new K-8 school in the southwest area of the county.
The newcomers school would jumpstart students' English learning and help them acclimate before they transition to other schools in the district. School district leaders have said the immigrant population in the High Point area is growing and that trend is expected to continue.
The district plans to renovate the Tomlinson building on the campus of High Point Central to house the new school because administrators realized more classroom space would be needed than could be accommodated at Andrews, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said.
Michelle Reed, the district's chief operations officer, said the renovations are expected to cost about $5.3 million, with the remainder of the money coming from federal COVID-19 relief dollars the school board previously set aside for the new school.
Currently, the district has one school dedicated to serving new immigrant and refugee children who are learning English, the Doris Henderson Newcomers School in Greensboro across from Western High School.
Anita Sharpe, Pat Tillman, and Linda Welborn — the board's three Republican members — voted against the transfers. All the board's Democratic members voted for them.
Board member Deborah Napper, an independent, was absent from the meeting.
