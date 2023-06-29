HIGH POINT — A second candidate has entered this year’s race for the open Ward 2 seat on the High Point City Council.
Cody Locklear, a High Point native and business owner, said he is making his first run for political office emphasizing a campaign platform that includes attracting jobs to the ward, improving public transportation and continuing housing-blight cleanup and public-safety initiatives.
Locklear, a graduate of High Point Central High School, is the founder and owner of Sustainable Land Management, a company that works primarily as a subcontractor on commercial development projects.
“I was born and raised in High Point, and I’ve never left. I enjoy seeing it flourish and grow, and my goal in running for council is to keep it progressing,” Locklear said. “I’m self-employed, and my company is established to the point that I can devote the time that it takes to be an effective council member.”
He’s vying to replace longtime incumbent Ward 2 Councilman Chris Williams, who is not seeking reelection.
Current at-large Councilman Tyrone Johnson said in May that he is running for the Ward 2 seat. To date, he and Locklear are the only candidates who have publicly declared their intention to run in Ward 2, which extends from the downtown area eastward between the railroad tracks to the north and U.S. 29/70 (Interstate 85 Business) to the south.
If any additional candidates file for the seat, it would ensure a primary for the race.
All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s position, will be on the ballot for four-year terms in the Nov. 7 election. Candidate filing opens July 7, and if any primaries are necessary, they will be held Oct. 10.
Ward 2 has historically struggled with high amounts of crime, and has high levels of poverty and housing blight, and Locklear said he supports the city’s current strategies of addressing the problems.
“I want it to be a safe community, and I support the High Point Police Department,” he said. “It’s a proven fact that crime decreases as economic development increases, so if more businesses open and grow in Ward 2, the more money that pumps into jobs for residents. I grew up on the south side of town in a one-bedroom home, so I can connect with what the needs of the ward are.”
He said he wants to see the city keep blight remediation a strategic priority, with continued proactive code enforcement of minimum housing and public nuisance cases.
Another priority, Locklear said, is exploring new approaches to improve the city bus system so that it better serves residents who need access to jobs.
He said he’s excited by the challenge of the coming campaign, and will actively seek out the concerns of Wards 2 residents in making his bid for their votes.
“That’s what excites me,” he said.
