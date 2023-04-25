HIGH POINT — A lifelong High Point resident who spent her career working in local government plans to run for City Council this year.
Vickie McKiver said she wants to apply her experience with budgeting, project management and other aspects of municipal operations in serving as the council’s Ward 1 representative.
She retired as the city of Thomasville’s parks and recreation director in 2020, after 35 years with that city.
“I want to bring my ideas and knowledgeable experience in government to the city of High Point, as far as doing big projects and improving certain areas of the city,” McKiver said.
She is the first candidate to declare publicly their intention to run in Ward 1, which includes neighborhoods around Washington Street, Cedrow Drive and the Five Points area, as well as High Point University.
Current Ward 1 Councilman Cyril Jefferson is running for mayor in this year’s election.
Candidate filing for municipal races, which are nonpartisan, opens July 7. Primaries will be held Oct. 10, and the general election is Nov. 7. All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s position, will be on the ballot for four-year terms.
McKiver has never run for office before.
A High Point native, she’s a graduate of what’s now High Point University, and has a total of 40 years of experience in the recreation field.
In making the case for her candidacy, McKiver cites her experience with Thomasville, where she was the city’s first Black director of the Parks and Recreation Department, from 2010 to 2020.
She oversaw several capital projects, including extensive renovations to the city’s Central Recreation Center, adding a new gymnasium floor and bleachers, as well as installation of mechanical systems for the facility, which houses athletics programming and other activities.
She also worked to upgrade several playgrounds with new equipment, helping to secure funding for some of the projects from a local foundation.
In addition, she was involved in the renovations to Finch Field and helped with the planning for a new aquatics center that is under construction.
McKiver said each project required identifying a funding source and then getting approval by senior management and the City Council.
Being familiar with that process would make her an asset on council, she said, as the city looks to build upon its recreation assets.
As for Ward 1, she said more resurfacing of neighborhood streets is a top priority.
“I’m trying to go around and check out different areas to see what we need and work with the people of the ward on what they want,” she said.
