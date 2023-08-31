HIGH POINT — Today is the last day that city of High Point Public Services Department crews will collect yard waste in plastic bags as the city begins enforcement of a new policy announced this past spring.
The new policy has an environmental focus meant to keep plastic out of yard waste landfills. The last plastic yard waste bags will be picked up at curbside on regular routes today. City Public Services Department crews don’t regularly collect garbage, recyclables and yard waste on Fridays.
Effective next Tuesday, after the Labor Day holiday, crews will leave tags on plastic bags that are left at curbside but won’t remove the bags. If a resident receives tags on three separate instances, the resident will be fined $250.
The new policy covers clear plastic bags as well as plastic bags of any color.
Residents may use paper yard waste bags or city-approved yard waste totes. Limbs or branches up to 4 feet long may be bundled with twine as long as the debris weighs no more than 50 pounds.
The town of Jamestown and city of Archdale will be required to abide by the same yard waste procedures because the two municipalities use the Ingleside Compost Facility for their disposal, according to city of High Point officials.
For more information call the city of High Point Public Services Department at 336-883-3215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.