GUILFORD COUNTY — More than 1,800 video cameras in schools in Guilford County and nearly 600 on Guilford County Schools buses have been upgraded with advanced technology, and more than 7,500 new video cameras are being provided for installation in schools for the coming school year, a school system safety official said.

Mike Richey, GCS’s assistant superintendent for school safety and emergency management, updated the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday on a range of projects to improve school safety.