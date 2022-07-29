HIGH POINT — A seventh vendor has opened in High Point’s new food hall.
Biscuits Brisket & Beer, serving smoked meats and Texas-style barbecue, biscuits, brisket and beer, will open at 11 a.m. today and Saturday at Stock + Grain Assembly, 275 N. Elm St. It’s closed Sunday and Monday and then will open at 11 a.m. daily starting Tuesday.
The closing time each day will depend on how quickly the food sells, said restaurant owner Chris Ryker, founder of NC Beer Pride and co-owner of Bevelry and Cahoots, the two neighborhood bars at the food hall.
“There is only a certain amount of barbecue that we can make per day, so once we’re out, we’re out, and we’ll be back at it again the next day,” he said. “The likelihood of us running out before dinner time is extremely high, so please plan accordingly.”
Ryker said since announcing the plans for Biscuits Brisket & Beer last year, he has enhanced the menu to include more options, including a sampler platter named the “Big Gull” featuring a quarter pound brisket and smoked turkey, one link of spicy chicken sausage and a biscuit with one topping. Biscuit toppings are all locally sourced as much as possible and feature sawmill gravy, local honey, homemade pimento cheese, molasses and fried green tomatoes.
Biscuits Brisket & Beer utilizes a cashless payment system. All major debit and credit cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay, are accepted.
For more information, follow @biscuits_brisket_beer on Instagram and Biscuits-Brisket-Beer on Facebook.
Four other food and beverage partners have opened to date: Yumi Sushi, Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop, Damn Good Dogs and Message Coffee. Still to open is Miss Johnnie Mae’s Kitchen, the most recent partner to have joined the food hall lineup.
Additional food partners will be announced in the coming months.
