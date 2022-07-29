HIGH POINT — A seventh vendor has opened in High Point’s new food hall.

Biscuits Brisket & Beer, serving smoked meats and Texas-style barbecue, biscuits, brisket and beer, will open at 11 a.m. today and Saturday at Stock + Grain Assembly, 275 N. Elm St. It’s closed Sunday and Monday and then will open at 11 a.m. daily starting Tuesday.

