TRIAD — The two most highly contagious variants of COVID-19 account for nearly all cases of the disease in North Carolina, but the indicators that state health officials monitor have not shown large jumps in serious illness.
The number of new cases reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has climbed from a low of just under 3,000 a week at the beginning of April to almost 28,000 in the week ending May 21, far below this past winter’s peak of nearly 235,000 in mid-January that was driven by the original omicron variant
New hospital admissions, meanwhile, have risen, but much more slowly from 274 the week ending April 2 to 636 the week ending May 21, DHHS reported.
The number of COVID-19 patients at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center as of last week had remained in the single-digits since early March, compared to triple-digits in the winter, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ HealthData.gov website.
The omicron variant was much more contagious that previous versions of the virus, and during the winter surge in hospitalizations across North Carolina — which hit a peak of more than 4,000 a week in January — it grew to account for almost all COVID-19 samples that were genetically sequenced, figures from the N.C. DHHS COVID-19 Dashboard indicate.
The two newest versions of the omicron variant, labeled BA.2 and BA.2.12, are even more highly infectious, but as they began spreading in the spring, national health officials weren’t sure whether that also would translate to higher levels of serious illness.
So far in North Carolina, serious illness is rising but not in proportion to overall infections.
The two newest versions accounted for a plurality of the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina starting in March and accounted for more than 99% of all COVID-19 samples that were genetically sequenced for the period of April 24-May 7.
That coincided with the state’s monitoring of wastewater samples across the state, an early warning indicator of new infections, finding a substantial rise in COVID-19 particles starting in late March, going from 1.2 million the week ending March 23 to 19 million the week ending May 18.
But at the same time, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms rose only from 2% in late March to 4% last week.
DHHS considers most of the state, except the Triangle area, to be areas of low transmission of the virus.
