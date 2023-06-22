HIGH POINT — The new owner of the former Pier 1 Imports store in High Point is proposing a new use for the property.
Fred Astaire Dance Studios Greensboro is seeking city sign permits for a dance studio at 1070 Mall Loop Road, according to public records. An entity affiliated with the studio purchased the 1.14-acre site next to the former Oak Hollow Mall in February for $600,000.
The seller was Fred Vogel Properties II LLC and Jill Vogel Properties II LLC of Ketchum, Idaho. The property includes a 7,488-square-foot building that was occupied by Pier 1, a home decor and gifts chain, from 1996 until it closed in 2015.
A representative of Fred Astaire Dance Studios Greensboro could not be reached for comment.
According to its website, the business is in the Westover Gallery of Shops at 1500 Mill St.
Co-founded in 1947 by Fred Astaire, a famous dancer, the company has a franchise network of more than 180 dance studio locations across the U.S. and globally where it teaches social ballroom and competitive dance classes, according to its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.