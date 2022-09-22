DAVIDSON COUNTY — The father-daughter defendants whose 2017 murder convictions in the beating death of the woman’s husband were overturned by appellate courts will go on trial again in mid-2023.

Thomas Martens, now 72, and Molly Corbett, now 38, were convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Jason Corbett, 39, Molly’s husband, who was beaten to death inside his Wallburg home in August 2015. The N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the convictions in 2020, and the N.C. Supreme Court agreed in March 2021 that they deserved a new trial because the trial judge disallowed some evidence that might have supported their claims of self-defense.

Trending Videos