HIGH POINT — The traffic pattern on part of a High Point street has been redesigned to accommodate a request from the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.
One of the northbound vehicular travel lanes of N. Hamilton Street between Westwood and Qubein avenues has been converted to a bike lane and loading zone for buses that bring students to the museum.
“The museum is paying to restripe the loading zone on N. Hamilton Street to allow buses to safely unload students for field trips,” said Executive Director Megan Ward. “The city approved our request and asked for the bike lane to be added, which we think is a great idea.”
The project was entirely funded by the museum and had no budget impact on the city, which owns and maintains the street, said interim Transportation Director Greg Venable.
He said the loading zone areas at the curb left room for a bike lane, which is marked with symbols.
“Obviously, we want to try to be more bike friendly and put those in wherever we can, even if it’s just a short section,” Venable said. “We could potentially try to extend that bike lane farther north when appropriate.”
The new bike lane will eventually tie in with a multiuse path that’s now under construction at Qubein Avenue and N. Hamilton Street.
It’s one of the projects being funded by a $19.8 million federal grant the city was awarded last year to develop new walking and bicycling paths and make other improvements in the downtown and southwest areas.
“It provides some good connectivity right there around the museum,” Venable said.
The new traffic pattern gets the bus loading zones in place before most school districts start back with classes later this month.
Ward said more than 70 field trips visited the museum this summer, part of about 57,000 total visitors since it opened April 30.
