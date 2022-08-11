HPTNWS-08-11-22 ROAD.jpg

A bike lane has been installed on N. Hamilton Street as part of a new traffic pattern to allow buses to unload students for field trips at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The traffic pattern on part of a High Point street has been redesigned to accommodate a request from the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.

One of the northbound vehicular travel lanes of N. Hamilton Street between Westwood and Qubein avenues has been converted to a bike lane and loading zone for buses that bring students to the museum.

