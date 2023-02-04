State health officials have launched a new tool to cut down on long hospital wait times for patients having a mental health crisis.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services launched an online registry to help hospitals and providers find open beds for behavioral health patients, NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said.
“In a moment of crisis, individuals and their families need help to find their way to the care they need quickly,” he said. “A centralized bed tracking system helps patients find providers faster and helps us understand how precious bed resources are being used across the state.”
NCDHHS says more than 250 people a day across the state are waiting inside hospital emergency departments for behavioral health care.
BH SCAN is an online registry that will allow hospital staff to look at a daily inventory of available beds across the state based on multiple search criteria that include demographics, acuity, commitment status and location so that patients can be referred to appropriate treatment.
NCDHHS says more beds are needed to address the growing demand for behavioral health care, but this system will help ensure the best use of current resources in the interim.
Right now, 99 hospitals and community-based crisis providers in the state have BH SCAN — including Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro — but there will be more facilities that will eventually have the tool.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist facilities and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center are not among the first 99, NCDHHS said.
