HIGH POINT — Development plans are advancing for a new business in High Point that will feature self-serve beer and wine taps.
Brandon Andrews, the owner of a Simple Pour Taproom, which will be located at 2500 N. Main St., said the design of a new building that will be constructed on the site is nearly complete.
It will be located at the site of the former O’Connor Blossom Shop, which closed in 2020.
The former florist building was demolished this week.
A site plan has been submitted to the city for the new development.
It’s not clear when construction will get underway, said Andrews, who also owns Archdale Soda Shop.
“We’re getting our interior pretty much nailed down. We’re still going through some ideas for the exterior of the building, so I don’t have any projected completion date now,” he said.
Billed as the first self-service bar in High Point, the business plans to feature mostly local craft beer and wine that customers will serve themselves from taps.
An existing auto business, Foreign Affairs, is on a separate parcel behind the Simple Pour Taproom property, and is not part of the redevelopment.
Andrews says it’s his understanding that the other business will remain. He said there will be a buffer between the two properties.
