The former O’Connor Blossom Shop building at 2500 N. Main St. in High Point has been demolished to make way for construction of a new business called Simple Pour Taproom.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Development plans are advancing for a new business in High Point that will feature self-serve beer and wine taps.

Brandon Andrews, the owner of a Simple Pour Taproom, which will be located at 2500 N. Main St., said the design of a new building that will be constructed on the site is nearly complete.