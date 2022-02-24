HIGH POINT — The proprietors of a local antiques business are launching a new venture that will cater to the High Point Market and the general public.
Chelsea on Green has scheduled a grand opening for March 30 on the eve of spring Market at 515 W. Green Drive, a 20,000-square-foot showroom that will feature 28 vendors selling curated antiques, art and other vintage items, said Rejeana Ellis, showroom manager.
The business is owned by brothers Eric and Jared Weinstein, who also own Golden Oldies Antiques at 312 W. Broad Ave. with their father, Mark Weinstein, Ellis said. Chelsea on Green does not sell as broad an array of items as Golden Oldies Antiques.
“This is rented space for curators to show their wares throughout the year,” she said. “The building has been upfitted to be similar to the Antique and Design Center at Market Square, which is open only at Market, and we are open year-round.”
She said 13 of Chelsea on Green’s vendors will also show at the Antique and Design Center at spring Market.
Outside of Markets, Chelsea on Green will be open to the public and not just those in the home furnishings trade, she said.
The Weinsteins purchased the showroom building and several other properties in the 500 block of W. Green Drive.
They’ve made major renovations to the showroom space, which has been upfitted into 38 booths for vendors to rent.
Ellis said it’s on one of the High Point Market Authority’s bus stops for buyers
