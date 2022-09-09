HPTNWS-09-09-22 OAKLEY.jpg

Whitney Oakley was named Guilford County Schools superintendent after spending her educational career in the school district.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

Whitney Oakley wanted to be a teacher since she was a kindergartner, lining her family’s kitchen table in Greensboro with her stuffed animals and talking to them about the day’s lessons.

Even today, nine days after being named the new superintendent of the Guilford County Schools and 10 years after her first GCS administrative position, Oakley, 42, still considers herself a teacher.

