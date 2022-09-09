Whitney Oakley wanted to be a teacher since she was a kindergartner, lining her family’s kitchen table in Greensboro with her stuffed animals and talking to them about the day’s lessons.
Even today, nine days after being named the new superintendent of the Guilford County Schools and 10 years after her first GCS administrative position, Oakley, 42, still considers herself a teacher.
“I never thought there would be a better place to work, and that’s still true,” she said in an interview Thursday at The High Point Enterprise’s office. “It wasn’t that I wanted to be a principal — that never happened.”
What did happen was that over time, even as a teacher at her first school, Frazier Elementary in Greensboro, people kept talking to her about taking on roles with more responsibility.
So she kept moving up until she became GCS’s deputy superintendent and chief academic officer, and in January she found herself sitting in her car thinking about Superintendent Sharon Contreras’ announcement that she would step down at the end of the academic year.
She wasn’t certain she would apply for the job, though.
“I knew I was going to think about it,” she said, laughing. “It was like one of those moments in your car when you think about how far we’ve come.”
When she described what she meant by that, she talked about the entire Guilford County community, something she has been a part of almost her entire life. From the day she was born in Moses Cone Hospital, she has lived outside of Guilford County just a handful of years — while attending East Carolina University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in special education.
She grew up in Greensboro and Jamestown, graduated from Ragsdale High School, and after college she came back. Her master’s degree in elementary education is from Greensboro College, and her Ph.D. is from UNC Greensboro.
Her first non-classroom jobs were as an assistant principal and then a principal in the Alamance-Burlington School System, but even then she still lived in Guilford County and looked for a job opportunity in GCS.
She and her husband, Ashton, who works in human relations and recruiting for HAECO Americas, have two sons in the Guilford County Schools, Campbell, 7, and Hudson, 11.
When she thought about “how far we’ve come,” she thought about all the things the community and school system has worked on, such as efforts to close racial achievement gaps, coping with the disruptions of COVID-19, developing the master plan to guide new school renovations and construction, developing plans for such things as the tutoring program and learning hubs to try to make up the learning gap stemming from the COVID-19 disruptions, planning school safety upgrades — there was a lot. It meant a lot.
“It’s home, and so it’s personal,” Oakley said. “I don’t have to learn where we’ve been because I’ve been here.”
So after thinking about it in the car, she went inside “and hit ‘send’ ” to apply.
When asked whether there was a point during the Guilford County Board of Education’s search process that she thought she wouldn’t get the job, Oakley said without hesitation, “No.”
“I knew the board would pick the best person for this time,” she said, emphasizing the words “this time.” “I trusted the process.”
Oakley speaks with feeling about “the promise of education” and equipping children to pursue their dreams and help improve the community, making sure people across the community feel their voices and concerns about the schools are heard and trying to do what public schools are able to do addressing achievement gaps stemming from larger societal factors such as poverty, substance abuse and segregation. But she speaks with confidence.
“I think we’re well positioned. We have a lot of things on the horizon,” she said. “I pursued the superintendency because I believe in the Guilford County Schools. … We just have so much work to do right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.