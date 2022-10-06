HIGH POINT — A new foundation started by a High Point couple aims to help young people in Guilford and Davidson counties who do not want to attend a four-year university gain education and job-training opportunities.
Starting next spring, the Bill and Suzanne Lowe Family Foundation will award two $5,500 scholarships to students seeking a community college degree or job certification from a community college, trade school or vocational school.
A four-year college education is not for everyone, and there are many jobs — such as plumber, electrician and truck driver — that do not require a bachelor’s degree and pay well but do not have enough people, Bill Lowe said.
At the same time, many students who start college intending to earn a bachelor’s degree drop out — nearly one-third of them, according to the National Center for Education Data Statistics.
“I felt that if I had an opportunity to help young adults get gainful employment, this was a better way to do it,” Lowe said.
Although he has felt this way for many years, it was only when he began phasing into retirement from his position as CEO of Yageo Group, a multinational manufacturer of electronic components, that he and Suzanne Lowe — who formerly worked in furniture design — had time to begin working on the foundation.
Current high school seniors or people who have been out of high school up to two years are eligible to apply. The application deadline is April 15.
The Lowes both attended four-year colleges — he went to Tri-State University in Indiana, and she went to the University of Colorado — but Bill Lowe said that there is more of a need to help those who want to do something else.
Lowe also has experience in a blue-collar job from working his way through college on a night shift at an auto parts plant.
“I think back then it was easier to do that than it is today,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.