HIGH POINT – The Bienenstock Furniture Library now offers a new scholarship for students that was created to honor the life and work of a renowned furniture designer who passed away in December.
The John Black Scholarship – established by Joyce Black, John’s widow and business partner – is funded by the Black family, friends and colleagues. The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded in the fall at the second annual Bienenstock Future Designers Summit for students, along with the $5,000 Broyhill Family Foundation Scholarship, which was established last year.
John Black began as a furniture designer while attending Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early 1970s. Together with his wife, John founded J Black Design in 2000. Black designed iconic furniture collections for leading luxury brands, including Baker, Century, Councill, Ethan Allen, Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair, Kravet and Vanguard.
Black was a regular visitor to the Bienenstock Furniture Library throughout his career. According to Joyce Black, he was a lifelong student of design, as well as someone eager to open the world of design to more diverse audiences.
Set for Sept. 21-23, the Bienenstock Future Designers Summit will bring together up to 40 students in a variety of academic design disciplines from colleges and universities throughout the nation.
Earlier this month, the library kicked off a fundraising campaign to help offset the costs of travel, accommodations and meals for each student attendee, as well as to cover expenses for program development and marketing. The invitation to contribute industry sponsorships and donations is open at furniturelibrary.com through March.
To learn more, and to make online payments for company sponsorships or individual donations using the library’s PayPal account, visit the Future Designers Summit page on the Bienenstock Furniture Library website.
