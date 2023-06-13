HIGH POINT — A restaurant called FFChicken plans to open a High Point location in the Heron Village shopping center at 2758 N.C. 68, Suite 103.
Owner Izhan Khawaja said his goal is to open in July in the space previously occupied by Small Batch, a burger restaurant that closed in April.
The restaurant says it will feature a menu of offerings centered on “all-natural chicken that has never been frozen or genetically modified” and is prepared with a range of peri peri spice levels. Peri peri, also known as the African bird’s eye chile, is a hot pepper that’s a close relative of the tabasco pepper.
Khawaja bought a franchise of FFChicken, whose only other location is in Raleigh.
“I like the food concept,” he said. “I have tried this food in different states before. When this idea came to Raleigh, I contacted the owner, and he said he always wanted to expand.”
He said the menu will include several dishes with a FFChicken’s own peri peri style of preparation.
In a statement, FFChicken described it this way: “We have carefully crafted a secret blend of aromatic herbs and spices, ensuring that each bite delivers an explosion of flavor that will tantalize your taste buds. Whether you prefer a mild kick or a fiery adventure, we have a range of Peri Peri spice levels to cater to every palate.”
The restaurant also says it will offer “a wide range of vegetarian and vegan options alongside our signature chicken dishes.”
Khawaja said Heron Village, which includes The Mantel Mercantile, Duck Donuts and Sweet Dough Bake Shop, is an ideal place for FFChicken’s expansion into the Triad.
“I had been to Heron Village many times before I made the deal for the franchise,” he said. “I think it’s such a good location because it’s near industrial areas and offices, and we’re fast-casual. People can come in and their food is ready in seven minutes.”
He said he bought out Small Batch, which included an outdoor patio space and inside seating that FFChicken will use.
“I am a multi-unit owner of other upcoming FFChicken locations,” he said. “My next two locations are going to be Charlotte and another in the Triad, maybe Winston-Salem or Greensboro.”
