FFChicken will locate in the Heron Village shopping center in the space formerly occupied by Small Batch, which announced in April it is closing.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A restaurant called FFChicken plans to open a High Point location in the Heron Village shopping center at 2758 N.C. 68, Suite 103.

Owner Izhan Khawaja said his goal is to open in July in the space previously occupied by Small Batch, a burger restaurant that closed in April.