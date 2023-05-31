By ENTERPRISE STAFF AND WIRE
TRIAD — North Carolina students do just as well on a national exam as those in several other states that have far fewer schools that get D and F grades, showing that the state’s performance-evaluation system skews too negatively and needs to be overhauled, according to a new state report.
In the 2021-22 school year, 46.5% of elementary schools, 52% of middle schools and 23% of high schools received a D or F grade.
For the new report, N.C. Department of Public Instruction used data from five other states that issue A-F grades to schools — Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas — and how students in those states did on the National Assessment of Educational Progress exams, which are given every two years to samples of students in each state.
North Carolina’s performance accountability system gave 42% of all public schools — including 17 of the 24 schools in High Point — a D or F grade after the 2021-22 school year, while the percentage of schools in the five comparison states that got a D or F grade ranged from 6.1% in Florida to 25% in Louisiana.
But on the NAEP, students in four of the states performed the same or worse than North Carolina’s. Florida students performed statistically higher in fourth-grade reading and math but the same in eighth-grade reading and math, Deputy Superintendent Michael Maher told the N.C. House K-12 Education Committee.
“The NAEP data affirms that North Carolina schools are performing considerably better than their state performance grades otherwise suggest,” Maher said. “The preponderance of data will show you that North Carolina schools are either on par or better than these comparison states using the same benchmark data, yet we’re assigning Ds and Fs at far greater rates.”
The DPI report comes as students are recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related learning losses reflected in testing data nationwide.
State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, a Republican, is leading an effort to change how schools are graded. The current formula for evaluating elementary schools and middle schools is based 80% on passing state exams and 20% on growth scores showing how much students have improved. High schools also factor things such as graduation rates into their grade.
“There is a general pervasive feeling for pretty much everyone who works in public education that our current accountability and testing model, aka the 80-20 model, is not sufficient for defining school quality and student success,” Truitt told the House committee.
DPI has formed an advisory group that has been researching how to modify the system. Truitt said any new system would still include school testing and growth data but would include other measures. Ideas that have been discussed include adding:
• percentage of graduates who either have confirmed acceptance in a post-secondary institution, enlisted in the military or are employed.
• percentage of students who demonstrate the seven competencies defined in the NC Portrait of a Graduate, a list of what the state says graduates need: adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, empathy, learner’s mindset, and personal responsibility.
• The percentage of students whose absences exceed 10% of days enrolled.
DPI plans to present a proposal to state lawmakers in February for a new school accountability system.
Over the years, there’s been bipartisan support in the House to change the school grading formula. But the legislation has stalled in the Senate.
