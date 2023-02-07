KERNERSVILLE — The city of Kernersville could begin construction in May on a new 53,000-square-foot recreation center that would involve an investment of $20 million to $21 million.
The project was approved Tuesday by the N.C. Local Government Commission, a step that Kernersville City Manager Curtis Swisher said is the last regulatory approval needed for the project. The complex will be built on 17 acres at the intersection of Union Cross and Shields roads.
The new recreation center will have three full-length basketball courts, with the space convertible to other sports and recreational activities.
“It can accommodate just about any indoor event,” Swisher told The High Point Enterprise.
The new recreation center will feature a stage that can be used for live theater or dances. The building will house several multipurpose rooms that can be used for activities such as craft classes, exercise sessions and yoga classes.
It also will include administrative offices for the city’s parks and recreation department. The building will be two floors, with offices and activity rooms on the upper level, Swisher said.
Construction is estimated to take 14 to 16 months, he said.
The site is part of 55 contiguous that the city owns at the intersection to allow for future recreational projects, Swisher said.
The Local Government Commission also approved Kernersville spending $1.5 million to resurface a series of city-maintained streets.
“We would like to do $1.5 million annually in resurfacing for the next several years,” Swisher said.
