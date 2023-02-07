HPTNWS-02-08-23 KERNERSVILLE.jpg

Rendering from city of Kernersville shows facade of proposed new city recreation center that will be at intersection of Union Cross and Shields roads.

 SPECIAL | HPE

KERNERSVILLE — The city of Kernersville could begin construction in May on a new 53,000-square-foot recreation center that would involve an investment of $20 million to $21 million.

The project was approved Tuesday by the N.C. Local Government Commission, a step that Kernersville City Manager Curtis Swisher said is the last regulatory approval needed for the project. The complex will be built on 17 acres at the intersection of Union Cross and Shields roads.

Trending Videos