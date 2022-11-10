HIGH POINT — A new program at the High Point Public Library will allow children ages 4 to 12 to check out tickets for admission to local museums, science centers, theaters, recreation facilities and other businesses just as they would check out a book.
The “Borrow an Experience” program removes financial barriers for children interested in STEAM experiences while highlighting local organizations to build a stronger sense of community.
Many community partners have committed to participating, either year-round or seasonally, including High Point Parks and Recreation, High Point Theatre, High Point Community Theater, Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum in Greensboro, Kaliedeum in Winston-Salem, The North Carolina Zoo, All-A-Flutter Butterfly Farm, Hi-Toms Baseball and the High Point Rockers.
Other community organizations interested in supporting the project are encouraged to contact the High Point Public Library Children’s Department.
For more information on the program and participation opportunities, contact Sarah Nareau at 336-883-3667.
