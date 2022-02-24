GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Education approved new principals at some schools in High Point during a work session Thursday night.
Shelley Nixon-Green, current principal at High Point Central High School, will become a principal on special assignment effective July 1.
Mike Hettenbach, Guilford County Schools secondary school support officer, will become principal at High Point Central. Hettenbach is a former principal and assistant principal at Southwest Guilford High School. He was nominated for principal of the year in 2019-20, and his school received the Hubert Humphrey award for most improved high school during the same academic year.
Casey Lloyd will become principal of Southwest Guilford Elementary School starting July 1. Lloyd is the current principal at Alderman Elementary School in Greensboro, where she has been principal since 2019.
Christopher Sciandra, assistant principal at Bessemer Elementary School in Greensboro, will become principal at Alderman Elementary effective July 1. Sciandra was previously assistant principal at Southwest Elementary for four years.
In other business, the school board:
• Approved a contract for construction of a music recording classroom project at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts. Central Builders of Mebane submitted the low bid of $719,400.
• Approved a school calendar for the 2022-23 academic year. The calendar for traditional schools for the upcoming academic year starts on Aug. 29 and concludes on June 9, 2023. The Christmas holiday break would take place Dec. 19 to Jan. 3. Spring break would be April 7-14, 2023.
• Reappointed High Point businessman and community benefactor David Miller as a Guilford County Schools representative on the Guilford Technical Community College Board of Trustees. Miller has been a GTCC trustee since 1999. He has held leadership positions with United Way of North Carolina, High Point Community Foundation, Open Door Ministries and Guilford County Partners Ending Homelessness. Miller will retain his GTCC board seat through June 30, 2025.
• Heard an update on the school system learning hubs, which school district leaders say have become a national model program on how to help students during the coronavirus pandemic. The hubs at the 15 county high schools provide students opportunities to learn after the traditional classroom day concludes and receive help from tutors.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.