HIGH POINT — The High Point branch of the NAACP will have a new president for the first time in four years.
Local members recently elected Elma Hairston to a two-year term that begins Jan. 1. Hairston will succeed James Adams, who didn’t seek another term after serving as local NAACP branch president since 2019.
Among the topics that the local NAACP intends to address are poverty, fair housing, homelessness, health care, economic instability and lagging home ownership, a statement from the branch said. The branch wants to ensure that the Black community is included as the city grows economically.
In addition to Hairston, the 2023-24 leadership of the local branch are:
• First Vice President Bernita Sims.
• Assistant Secretary Meyakka Sturdivant.
• Treasurer James Chestnut.
• Assistant Treasurer Robert Sims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.