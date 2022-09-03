HPTNWS-09-03-22 MEDICAL.jpg

Psychiatric and family nurse practitioner Crystal Montague, right, meets with Stephanie Lastra, left, and Brittany Reynolds, students at Walden University, in her recently opened Integrated Behavorial Health Clinic, Mindful Innovations, located at 4154 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway. Montague is working with the students as they obtain their clinical hours for their psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Born just weeks apart, cousins Crystal Montague and Kris Roberson grew up in High Point together like best friends — or as Roberson put it, “played together, done all the cousin stuff together, got in trouble together.”

And now they are health care entrepreneurs together.

