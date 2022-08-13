HIGH POINT — In his first month on the job, Sushil Nepal says he’s noticing a recurring theme about the rules for what can be built where in High Point.
“Our ordinance is very minimalistic, in terms of what’s required,” he said.
As the city’s new director of planning and development, Nepal said he wants to explore beefing up some standards, such as additional requirements for sidewalks and street trees in new subdivisions, as well as more stringent requirements for applicants in conditional zoning cases.
“These are very commonly seen, good practices in other communities. You nudge your regulations to make things better for the community, for our residents,” he said. “We’re growing. There’s lots of industrial growth. Residential growth is happening. But what I’m trying to do is set the stage for whether we want to have the conversation around, ‘Do we want to take that next step as a community?’ ”
Nepal, who started July 5, replaced Lee Burnette, who retired in 2021 after 23 years as the city’s planning director. He came to High Point from the town of Harrisburg, where he served as planning and economic development director.
Prior to that, he was principal planner for the town of Huntersville and, before that, was a project manager for the Centralina Council of Governments, a regional planning organization in Charlotte.
He coincidentally shares his last name with the country where he was born and raised — “I don’t own the country,” Nepal said with a laugh — and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees there in environmental science.
He came to the U.S. in 2004 as an exchange student at the University of Iowa, where he earned another master’s degree, this one in urban and regional planning.
City Manager Tasha Logan Ford said Nepal’s experience as a planner collaborating with neighboring communities was a major factor that helped make him the choice for the job.
“We were looking for someone who could come in and complement the skills of the staff we have in that department and build a team,” she said.
This will be critical, she said, in positioning the city to benefit from big upcoming regional economic development projects like the Toyota battery plant in Randolph County and Boom Supersonic at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Nepal said there are several aspects of High Point’s development ordinance and long-range plans that he wants to bring forward for discussion and possible changes.
One is whether to require developers to submit binding site plans in conditional rezoning requests. High Point currently doesn’t require detailed building plans for projects until after zoning is approved, but other localities, including Harrisburg, require these as a binding condition up front in certain cases.
“We looked at it as, if you’re coming into our community, we want that commitment (of what you plan to develop) from you early on,” Nepal said. “It keeps us as a government on the forefront to control that quality of life.”
Then there is the issue of sidewalks.
“It was a surprise to me that we don’t require sidewalks on both sides (of the streets of new subdivisions),” he said. “The way I look at it is, D.R. Horton, who is building several things here, is a national homebuilder. If they are building sidewalks and street trees in their projects in other cities, why don’t our residents deserve that same quality of life? They’re not doing it here because we’re not requiring it. Sidewalks are more than just a few feet of concrete on the ground. It makes an area walkable. It slows down traffic. It adds value to the community.”
Other possible changes to explore include beefed-up requirements to preserve heritage trees in new developments and imposing minimum open space requirements in new residential subdivisions.
Nepal said he and his family — his wife, Jyoti, and their daughters, 5-year-old Mayra and 1-year-old Aanvi — have been looking for a house in a High Point neighborhood that checks these sorts of boxes, but it’s been hard to find.
He said he knows some of these ideas may not go over well with developers, builders and other real estate professionals, because they could entail more costs for them.
“I want TREBIC to read this and have it ruffle their feathers a little bit,” he said, referring to the Triad Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition.
“At some point, we’ll have to take it to (City Council),” Nepal said. “We’ll look to educate and talk about the good and the bad and let the council make a final decision. Our role is to give information, and let them decide. They’re elected. We’re not elected.”
Other priorities for Nepal include helping the department advance ongoing projects like the rewrite of the city’s sign ordinance.
He said a draft of this will go to the Planning and Zoning Commission in September, with the aim of sending it to the council for adoption the following month.
Also moving forward is the city’s first comprehensive plan, with prospective consultants to lead the project coming in to meet with staff next week.
“High Point does not have a comprehensive plan. This will be the first,” said Nepal. “The land use plan served as a comprehensive plan, and now we have the opportunity to look holistically and set policy guidance which will inform (possible ordinance updates) down the road.”
Nepal said the city’s new social district around Truist Point stadium is a positive toward the ongoing development of this part of downtown.
More work remains, he said, a few blocks south in the High Point Market showroom district, where city leaders have long sought to foster more year-round activity for residents.
“We’re all trying to find a way to activate this area,” he said. “The showrooms are some of our biggest stakeholders. Obviously, for them, security is the biggest concern. It will eventually get to the point where one of them will say, ‘We can try it. We’ll pilot a project,’ and we can start to build that activity.”
pkimbrough@hpenews.com
