HPTNWS-08-13-22 PLANNER.jpg

Sushil Nepal is the city of High Point’s new planning and development director. He previously served as planning and economic development director for the town of Harrisburg in suburban Charlotte.

 LAURA GREENE } HPE

HIGH POINT — In his first month on the job, Sushil Nepal says he’s noticing a recurring theme about the rules for what can be built where in High Point.

“Our ordinance is very minimalistic, in terms of what’s required,” he said.

