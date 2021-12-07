HIGH POINT — A medical provider and a Triad-based financial institution have opened separate offices in a new building at a prominent corner in the city.
Truliant Federal Credit Union and American Family Care have established locations at N. Main Street and W. Parris Avenue.
The dual-tenant office building was recently constructed on the former site of Carter Brothers Barbecue Ribs & Catering restaurant, which was demolished after it closed.
The Truliant branch is the institution’s second member financial center in High Point. The other, which opened in 2006, is at 4006 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway.
The 3,250-square-foot branch has a “modern, fresh design,” dedicated parking and 24-hour
walk-up ATM access, according to Winston-Salem based Truliant.
The branch also has a station with games and activities for kids.
“For parents, there are interactive touchscreens to explore all the services that Truliant offers,” the credit union stated in a news release. “With an open floor plan and teller pods that remove barriers and allow for a consultative approach to member interactions, Truliant locations feature a unique design concept that focuses on service and a high-quality member experience.”
The lobby hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The branch is Truliant’s latest in a Triad expansion that began in 2018.
It serves more than 280,000 members across more than 30 financial centers in North and South Carolina and Virginia.
American Family Care is a national chain of urgent and primary care medical practices based in Birmingham, Alabama.
It occupies 3,386 square feet next to the Truliant branch. Company representatives did not respond to requests for information about the new location, such as the services it provides and its hours of operation.
