HIGH POINT — The leader of a newly formed company that includes NorthState said the brand’s hometown remains a “major hub” of employment and customer service for its fiber broadband products.
CEO Diego Anderson said the NorthState corporate office on Mendenhall Oaks Parkway in the Piedmont Centre business park and its presence at 111 N. Main St. downtown will be key as the company looks to expand.
“What we have is a major hub for the brands. We have a lot of call center and marketing people at Mendenhall and have a big presence downtown,” Anderson said. “Many of the people who support those products are right there in the High Point community. So it’s really strong local support there in High Point, and that heritage of strong customer service will only continue.”
NorthState and its sister brand, Lumos Networks, based in Waynesboro, Virginia, announced earlier this week that the two comprise a new company formed after their former parent firm, Segra, was sold to Cox Communications.
Anderson said the new company — which is owned by a private equity company based in Sweden called EQT — will eventually be known by a single brand name, but officials are not yet ready to announce it.
Founded in High Point in 1895, NorthState was independent until 2020, when it was acquired by Segra.
Together, it and Lumos have about 350 total employees, the majority of which are in North Carolina, he said.
Lumos and NorthState currently have about 200,000 fiber broadband customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
The plan is to seek “robust growth” throughout the mid-Atlantic region.
“We have a focus where we’re going to go out and target underserved areas where there is a lack of fiber broadband, and we’re going to build into those communities, those neighborhoods, those new markets and existing markets,” Anderson said. “The (coronavirus) pandemic has exposed the need for better broadband. And it also serves to increase economic development for the communities.”
