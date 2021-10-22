DAVIDSON COUNTY – Davidson County will replace the Confederate statue in uptown Lexington with a monument featuring replicas of the Declaration of Independence, part of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Dwayne Childress, facilities director for Davidson County, said the Charters of Freedom monument was first proposed during the renovation of the historic courthouse in 2015, “but there wasn't a good place to put them."
The Davidson County Board of Commissioners signed a letter of intent last month agreeing to the project with Foundation Forward, a nonprofit based in the Morganton area that so far has placed 39 Charters of Freedom monuments in cities across the country. The foundation will pay for the installation.
Childress said the county will renovate the square, including removing the pedestal of the Confederate statue, to make room for the new monument, which will feature engraved metal plates under clear, shatterproof coverings. The entire size of the project will be approximately 25 feet by 12 feet.
Plans also call for a time capsule to be installed containing items to be contributed by local organizations.
Mike Unruh, community and fundraising director for Foundation Forward, said because Davidson County is celebrating its bicentennial anniversary in 2022, the dedication of the monument may be timed to coincide with that ceremony.
The Confederate memorial was removed in October 2020 and reinstalled last month by the Daughters of the Confederacy on private property off of N.C. 8 near Denton.
