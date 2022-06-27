HIGH POINT — A new Miss North Carolina was crowned Saturday night at the High Point Theatre.
Karolyn Martin of the Charlotte area, competing as Miss Metrolina, won the title during the 2022 Miss North Carolina Pageant, culminating nearly a week of pageant-related activities in High Point. She will represent North Carolina in the Miss America Pageant later this year.
“I’ve dreamed of this moment for many years and it is already better than I could have imagined,” Martin wrote on Facebook after winning the crown.
“North Carolina, I am honored to have the opportunity to serve you this year. I won’t promise perfection, but I will promise you that I will make the most of every opportunity, I will cherish the little moments, and I will seek ways to make our state just a little bit better every single day.”
Martin also competed in last year’s Miss North Carolina Pageant, competing as Miss Moore County, and was voted second runner-up.
Also on Saturday, Kerrigan Brown of Spivey’s Corner — competing as Miss Zebulon’s Outstanding Teen — was crowned Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen. She’ll compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023 in August.
