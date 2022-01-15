TRIAD — A bill sponsored by an area legislator and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper is intended to cut down on the expense and paperwork needed for small construction projects.
The governor last month signed Senate Bill 329, which was introduced by Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson. The bill sets new benchmarks that projects have to reach before regulatory rules designed for large-scale construction come into play, Jarvis told The High Point Enterprise.
“It makes for less paperwork and less unnecessary regulations,” he said.
One provision extends the maximum cost of a project that requires a building permit from $15,000 to $20,000, Jarvis said.
“The way the cost of materials and inflation have moved, I felt this was a step we needed to take,” he said.
The new law raises the maximum cost for a project to require an architectural review and license from $200,000 to $300,000 and excludes the requirement if the total building area doesn’t exceed 3,000 square feet in gross floor area.
The legislation also removes the permit requirement for the like-kind replacement of electrical devices and lighting fixtures.
“Our businesses need the flexibility to make necessary improvements without having to wade through bureaucratic red tape and unnecessary paperwork,” Jarvis said. “This law cuts through that red tape and allows businesses to make minor repairs and renovations without the burden of superfluous government regulations.”
Jarvis said he introduced his legislation after hearing from builders and their customers in his district, which covers Davidson and Montgomery counties. But he said the implications reach further.
“It’s the cost, ultimately, to the consumer,” Jarvis said. “Everyone pays for the cost of excessive regulation.”
