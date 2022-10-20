GUILFORD COUNTY — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday afternoon that he’s appointed Stephanie L. Reese to serve as a Guilford County Superior Court judge in Judicial District 18B, replacing recently retired judge Joe Craig.
“Stephanie Reese will bring years of legal expertise to the bench,” Cooper said.
Reese currently serves as an assistant district attorney in the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office. Previously, she was an assistant district attorney in the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office.
Reese ran for Guilford County District Attorney four years ago but lost in the Democratic Party primary to current District Attorney Avery Crump.
Reese also has worked as an adjunct professor at Elon University Law School and Wake Forest University Law School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Utah State University and her law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.
