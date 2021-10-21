HIGH POINT – Students in local public housing projects will soon have another resource to help with learning and academic success.
The new Interactive Learning Center will open Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the J.C. Morgan Community Center through a partnership of the High Point Housing Authority with Ready for School, Ready for Life.
The center, intended to provide early childhood development resources to public housing residents, will open after a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m.
The learning center will provide information about Guilford Basics, five free, science-based concepts that parents and caregivers can use to help with their child’s healthy development and prepare them for school, said Megan LeFaivre, Ready Ready’s literacy coordinator.
“Working with the HPHA, we have transformed two rooms for families with young children,” LeFaivre said. “One of the rooms is for families with children ages 0-3, with soft play mats, age-appropriate toys and bean bag chairs. The second is designed for families with children ages 3-5 and offers comfortable children’s furniture, books and fun manipulatives.”
Both rooms have meeting space for educational programs. Local organizations will provide programming on child development, literacy, parenting and more. Families will be able to sign up for these learning opportunities through the HPHA’s Resident Services Department.
Angela McGill, HPHA’s CEO, expressed excitement about opening the Interactive Learning Center to families at J.C. Morgan Courts.
“Creating an environment to help families with young children is critical to their emotional, physical and cognitive well-being, McGill said. “It supports our mission, and Ready Ready has been a dynamic partner.”
Charity Bunting, HPHA’s board chair, said board members appreciate Ready Ready’s partnership and its assistance with creating a designated area for families to be able to interact with their children.
“The future is bright, and this learning center will be an early aid in our youth’s development,” Bunting said.
