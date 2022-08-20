HIGH POINT — Alana Greene may not have a retail background, but she has a telltale love for home decor, so she’s excited about her new business venture taking flight this weekend.

Greene, of High Point, is the owner of The Mantel Mercantile, a new home decor and gift shop opening today on the second floor of Millis Square — also known as “The Pink House” — at 1109 N. Main St.

