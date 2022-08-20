HIGH POINT — Alana Greene may not have a retail background, but she has a telltale love for home decor, so she’s excited about her new business venture taking flight this weekend.
Greene, of High Point, is the owner of The Mantel Mercantile, a new home decor and gift shop opening today on the second floor of Millis Square — also known as “The Pink House” — at 1109 N. Main St.
“This is just something I enjoy,” Greene said. “These last few months have been a labor of love getting ready to open. My mission is simply to make your home more joy-filled.”
The Mantel Mercantile will specialize in home decor, stationery and gifts, with a wide array of items including jewelry, T-shirts, pillows, small furniture, soaps, bath salts, floral stems, stone coasters, items for dining and entertaining, and more. The store will also carry artwork by 704 North Designs and April Atchley Art.
Greene’s inspiration for The Mantel Mercantile began last fall, when she was outside walking and praying about a possible career change. She had been working at Wesleyan Christian Academy, but she began to sense God moving her toward starting her own business.
“I just prayed, ‘Close the doors if this isn’t what you have for me,’ and the doors just kept opening,” she recalls. “So here I am. The last puzzle piece was finding a location, and I feel so blessed to be in ‘The Pink House’ in Millis Square. This whole summer has just been planning full steam ahead.”
While Greene will oversee the business, getting it ready to open has been a family affair. Greene’s husband, Henry — who owns a residential remodeling business — built a custom checkout counter; and their sons, Will and Jeremiah, also helped prepare the store for opening day.
Today’s grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be refreshments and a drawing for a Mantel Mercantile gift basket.
Regular store hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Greene said she’s excited to be opening The Mantel Mercantile in a community that has welcomed her new business wholeheartedly.
“The city of High Point has been incredibly supportive of new entrepreneurs,” she said. “Everyone has been so supportive. High Point is growing so much, and I’m so excited about the trajectory of High Point. I’m thrilled to be in the uptown area — this is a wonderful opportunity.”
