Even as the High Point Police Department settled into its new digs for the future, one room at the new Westchester Drive facility pays tribute to the department’s past.
They call it, appropriately, “the history room.”
Located on the third floor of the new HPPD headquarters, the room is basically a mini-museum chronicling the department’s more than 160-year history, artfully arranged with uniformed officer mannequins and glass display cases showcasing everything from officers’ badges and shoulder patches to nightsticks, walkie-talkies, handcuffs, handcuff keys, and even an assortment of HPPD coffee mugs.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything in there,” said Roy Shipman, a former officer who now serves as the department’s official historian, and who collected most of the artifacts featured in the history room.
The room was created in conjunction with the department’s move into its new headquarters, which officially took place last Sept. 20.
“A lot of work has gone into this,” said Lt. Al Ferguson, who serves as the liaison between Shipman and the police department. “Roy has spent hundreds of hours, if not more, combing through newspaper articles and microfilm at the library, talking to retirees, and talking to the families of former officers. He’s really spent the better part of several years putting all this information and all of these artifacts together, so we’re excited to put this on display.”
One of the highlights of the history room is the collection of seven mannequins featuring HPPD uniforms through the years, beginning with a replica of the first identified uniform from about 1907. The uniform was a standard British-style long coat with brass buttons, wool pants and “bobby” helmet, similar to uniforms worn by Scotland Yard officers in London, England. High Point officers wore these uniforms until 1925, according to Shipman’s research.
The replica uniform on display was custom-made for the department by local seamstress Velencia Haizlip of Sew-U-Nique.
Other featured uniforms in the history room include those for a High Point motorcycle cop from the 1930s; a patrolman from the 1950s; a meter maid from the 1950s; an officer in the military-style uniforms of the 1970s; a member of the HPPD Honor Guard; and a current officer.
“To me, as a historian, it’s exciting to see those uniforms dating back to the turn of the century,” Ferguson said. “It’s amazing to see how we’ve gone from an all-wool uniform to something nowadays that’s state-of-the-art, lightweight, very breathable, that sheds water, something they never could’ve dreamed of back in those days. To see that progression is very exciting.”
Shipman, who was appointed the department’s official historian in 2015, said he solicited private donations to purchase the mannequins and five glass display cases so that no tax dollars would be spent on the displays.
In addition to the uniforms, the history room displays feature vintage photographs of police vehicles and firearms; standard officer equipment such as nightsticks, walkie-talkies, handcuffs, flashlights and pepper spray; a display of red and blue vehicle lights; and various uniform pieces, such as a bullet-resistant vest, hats and motorcycle helmets, badges and shoulder patches, including the initial HPPD shoulder patch, which was designed in 1966.
Shipman donated a collection of handcuff keys dating from the 1930s to the 1970s, and the display also includes two blue-light globes taken from the front of the former police department building on Leonard Street.
In the hallway just outside the history room, a framed display pays tribute to the department’s five officers who were killed in the line of duty.
“There’s just so much to see,” Ferguson said. “You could probably spend a couple of hours in this room and still want to come back and see it again because you probably missed something.”
Elsewhere in the building, Shipman — who has also written a 460-page, photo-intensive history of the department — created a photographic timeline in the hallway of the new facility’s assembly room.
“It hits all the major events and has 111 framed photos and facts, covering from 1859 to 2022,” Shipman said. “This department has a lot of really neat history.”
