HIGH POINT – A new group has been formed to promote racial diversity in the home furnishings industry.
The High Point Market Authority announced the formation of the Diversity Advocacy Alliance, made up of 14 founding members, including three from the current HPMA Board of Directors roster, and managed by High Point-based social innovation firm Change Often.
The group’s mission statement reflects a commitment to expanding representation of minorities and facilitating the implementation of equitable policies and practices throughout the industry, an HPMA press release said.
“The Diversity Advocacy Alliance is a welcome initiative to amplify diverse voices at High Point Market,” HPMA President and CEO Tom Conley said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to partner with DAA, to listen and learn, and to foster inclusivity throughout High Point Market and the broader industry.”
DAA will hold its inaugural diversity and inclusion panel discussion, open to registered High Point Market attendees, in the commons area at Congdon Yards, 410 W. English Road, on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The moderator will be Patti Carpenter, principal of carpenter + company and DAA committee chair, and panelists include Everick Brown, Rachel Moriarty, Ashley Ross and Victoria Sanchez.
The talk will aim to identify what authentic representation within the business community entails, and conclude with conversation about the role cultural design will play in its growth.
Following the panel discussion, a networking reception with light refreshments begins at 5 p.m. Representatives from Change Often will be on hand to answer questions and to provide information and resources.
For more information, visit the High Point Market website.
