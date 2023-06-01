GUILFORD COUNTY — Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina Inc. plans to begin construction soon for a new retail store and donation center in southwest Greensboro near Jamestown.
Goodwill plans a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the site, 5835 W. Gate City Blvd. next to Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, which is a short distance north of Publix. The 12,576-square-foot building is expected to open sometime in early 2024.
Goodwill bought the property in 2020, said Celeste MacMurdo, executive vice president of operations at Triad Goodwill, as the region’s Goodwill also calls itself.
“We have wanted to build in this area for the past five to eight years as it’s an area that we do not presently serve,” she said.
It will be Triad Goodwill’s 26th store and will expand the organization’s mission of helping community members gain employment through career services and training programs, Vice President of Marketing Teresa Smith East said.
“Increasing our reach not only provides great shopping opportunities for our community, but also allows more individuals to donate their unwanted items and keep them out of local landfills,” she said. “The more people donate and shop, the more items stay out of landfills, and ultimately the more people we can serve through our programs. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
The new facility will have about 20 full-time and part-time employees and will provide volunteer opportunities.
Goodwill will keep its current store at 3739 W. Gate City Blvd., which is a short distance south of Interstate 40.
