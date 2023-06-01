GUILFORD COUNTY — Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina Inc. plans to begin construction soon for a new retail store and donation center in southwest Greensboro near Jamestown.

Goodwill plans a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the site, 5835 W. Gate City Blvd. next to Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, which is a short distance north of Publix. The 12,576-square-foot building is expected to open sometime in early 2024.

